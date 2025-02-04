LeBron James Could Reportedly Have Career Extended Due to Lakers Trade For Luka Doncic
The NBA world was left in shock nearly two days ago when the Los Angeles Lakers sent superstar Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for 25-year-old phenom Luka Doncic.
The deal immediately sent ripples through the basketball community, leaving fans and analysts alike scrambling to make sense of such a monumental shift.
Doncic, one of the league’s brightest young stars, now joins a star-studded Lakers lineup that includes LeBron James, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura.
The Mavericks, meanwhile, were clearly all-in on Doncic, having been poised to offer him a Supermax contract worth $345 million. However, with the trade now complete, Doncic is no longer eligible for that deal in Los Angeles, which raises questions about the Lakers’ financial flexibility.
Despite this, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin sees a silver lining for both Doncic and James.
McMenamin speculates that Doncic’s arrival could ultimately extend James’ illustrious career.
"There’s a chance that he will renegotiate a new deal, and this Luka Doncic addition could extend LeBron James' career," McMenamin said.
With James set to become a free agent soon, the presence of a young, generational talent like Doncic could keep him motivated and competitive, pushing the 40-year-old to extend his playing window. James has shown no signs of slowing down, averaging 24.0 points and 9.1 assists this season, continuing to be a double-double machine.
From a basketball perspective, the chemistry between Doncic and James could be a perfect marriage. Both players are exceptional facilitators and have a high basketball IQ, making them capable of coexisting seamlessly on the court.
James, known for his playmaking ability, will have the luxury of sharing the floor with one of the best young passers and scorers in the game. The duo’s offensive prowess will be hard to contain—James’ ability to drive and create for teammates combined with Doncic’s elite shooting and court vision creates endless possibilities for the Lakers.
As the dust settles from this historic trade, the Lakers’ roster now looks primed for a championship run, with Doncic and James at the helm.
If all goes well, this partnership could elevate the team to new heights and potentially add years to James’ career. With Doncic joining one of the most formidable lineups in the league, the Lakers are undoubtedly a team to watch as they chase another title.
