AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Encourages Chiney Ogwumike To Continue To Defy Expectations

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James thanked Chiney Ogwumike for all of her work on his voting rights coalition, More Than a Vote. 

Ogwumike, a power forward on the Sparks, is one of many athletes and entertainers who joined forces with James on his coalition to help end black voter suppression. James wants Ogwumike to keep her foot on the gas in helping make changes. 

James retweeted an interview Ogwumike did with MSNBC and wrote: “🦶🏾on the ⛽️!!!!!! Let’s go @Chiney321!! And to all my other Beautiful, Powerful Black Queens continue to push the envelope, break thru barriers and defy expectations as Chiney says!”

Ogwumike, who is also an NBA analyst for ESPN, is using her platform and voice to empower black women to vote. 

The 28-year-old former Stanford star joined the coalition, which James helped found in the wake of George Floyd’s murder. Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died after white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25 in Minneapolis. 

“I’m proud to hold it down for the black women on this coalition because as a black woman myself, I’m blessed with a platform and I must speak for those I represent,” Ogwumike said in an interview on MSNBC. “ We must continue to defeat the odds as black women and defy expectations. 

“I was born and raised in Cypress, Texas, the northwest part of Houston Texas and, yes, in my experience I have been called racial slurs at high school games. As a black female hooper, I have been told to get back in the kitchen. As a black female broadcaster in the NBA, I’ve been questioned and judged based upon my long, beautiful Nigerian name, Chinenye Ogwumike, based upon my gender and my skin. But my parents have taught me that my existence is my residence. That we have to go through it in order to get to it, right? We are going to go through difficult times as we are now but I fully believe that positivity and purpose will always prevail and that’s why I’m really glad to be part of this campaign.” 

This is the second time this month on social media that James has praised the work of Ogwumike.   

James also recently tweeted: “And I wanna say THANK YOU @Chiney321!! Love you 🙏🏾✊🏾❤️👑 #MoreThanAVote #BlackQueensandKings”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jared Dudley And Patrick Beverley Get Into Sparring Match Over Twitter

The Laker and Clipper players traded barbs over Twitter on Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Danny Green On Dwight Howard: 'I Think He’ll Be With Us’

It’s unclear if the Lakers center will enter the bubble in Orlando for the resumption of the NBA season.

Jill Painter Lopez

What Losing Avery Bradley Means For The Lakers, And What J.R. Smith Could Bring To The Team

Bradley opted out of playing in Orlando next month, telling ESPN that his six-year-old son has struggled with past respiratory illnesses and it could be dangerous if he contracted COVID-19.

Melissa Rohlin

Avery Bradley Will Not Join The Lakers In Orlando, J.R. Smith Is Reportedly A Top Contender To Play For Team

Bradley started in 44 games this season, averaging 8.6 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Lakers who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Launches Website For More Than A Vote To Help End Black Voter Suppression

James launched his website Tuesday for More Than A Vote, an organization he helped found to stop black voter suppression.

Melissa Rohlin

Watch Snoop Dogg's Tribute To Kobe Bryant

Snoop Dogg paid tribute to the five-time NBA champion at the virtual 2020 ESPY Awards on Sunday.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Recalls Talking To Father Jerry Buss About A Possible Global Pandemic

The Lakers owner posted a Father’s Day tribute to Jerry Buss, recalling many important conversations that are serving her well now.

Jill Painter Lopez

Vanessa Bryant Posts Heartfelt Message About How Much She Misses Kobe On Father's Day

Over the weekend, Vanessa celebrated her daughter Capri's first birthday and then had to mourn her family's first Father's Day without Kobe.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says It Was 'Sickening' That A Noose Was Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall

Wallace is the only Black driver who races full-time in NASCAR's top circuit.

Melissa Rohlin

JaVale McGee Posts Sweet Video About His Daughter On Father’s Day

The Lakers center shared how happy he is that three-year-old Genevieve is his daughter and made a playlist of her favorite songs.

Jill Painter Lopez