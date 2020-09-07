LeBron James Explains Why He Didn't Have His Children Come To NBA Bubble

Ironically, Walt Disney World is not a good place for children.

At least not right now.

When LeBron James was asked why he didn't have his children come to the NBA bubble in Florida along with his wife, Savannah, he said the happiest place on earth isn't so happy at the moment.

"There's nothing for them to do," James said after the Lakers' 117-109 win over the Houston Rockets in Game 2 of their second-round playoff series on Sunday. "I mean, I got a 16 year-old. He's gonna sit in the bubble and do what? I got a 13 year-old. He's gonna do what? And then my five year old girl, there's nothing for her to do here. The park is not open. I mean, there's only so many times she can go to the pool. My kids are too adventurous and they love to do so much stuff. It makes no sense for them to be here."

James then described the monotony of the bubble, which he's been living in for nearly two months.

"You got outside, come back in," James said. "Go outside, come back in."

The three-time NBA champion, who is trying to lead the Lakers to their first title since 2010, said his children were better off at home.

"They can stay in L.A. and they’re great," James said. "There's literally nothing for them to do here. This is not a kid friendly place, to be honest."

James acknowledged that making that sacrifice is tough. He's often talked about how much he misses his family and his mother, Gloria.

In fact, after the Lakers' 112-97 loss to the Rockets on Friday in Game 1, he said he depends on talking to his children over FaceTime to recalibrate after a tough day.

"When I see my kids I’m able to rest," James said. "That definitely helps a lot."

For James, this is the longest period of time he's ever gone without seeing his family. Mediation and technology are the two things that help him cope.

"Taking a lot of deep breaths and closing my eyes and just centering myself and listening to my inner self and things of that nature, and then also, like I said, talking to my kids, talking to my mom, that definitely is something that keeps me in the bubble, I guess you would say, sane," James said. "Having that support system even though they’re not here physically."