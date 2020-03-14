AllLakers
LeBron James Goes to Lakers' Practice Facility With His Sons

Melissa Rohlin

The NBA suspended the season Wednesday and teams currently aren't allowed to hold practices, but LeBron James is still staying in shape. 

James posted a video to Instagram on Saturday of him at the Lakers' practice facility with his two sons, Bronny and Bryce.

James yelled out "Kareem" as Bryce shot hook shots. And Bryce threw a pass between his legs and off the backboard that Bronny dunked. 

The NBA suspended the season after Utah's Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19, which was officially declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization on Wednesday. 

NBA commission Adam Silver said Thursday that play will be suspended for at least 30 days.

Sports pretty much shot down after the NBA made its move, with the high school, college and professional ranks coming to a halt in an attempt to slow down the spread of COVID-19.

That impacted Bronny as well, whose state championship game for Sierra Canyon High on Saturday was canceled by The California Interscholastic Federation on Thursday.  

James posted multiple videos to his Instagram on Friday and Saturday showing how his family is passing time without sports. 

One video showed his family watching a movie together. Wrote James, "FRIDAY THE 13TH AUTOMATICALLY MEANS 'HORROR  MOVIE' NIGHT."

James also posted a video of this three children, including his daughter Zhuri, dancing together in a TikTok video. 

And James posted multiple videos of him watching the television show 'Martin,' as he recited the actors' lines before they even spoke them. 

 "I SWEAR I WATCH "MARTIN" EVERYDAY," James wrote. 

James, a four-time MVP and three-time NBA champion, is leading the league in assists with 10.6 a game while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds for the Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14. 

