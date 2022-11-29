Lakers News: LeBron James Happy With Recent Play Of Anthony Davis

When Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James was forced to miss five games with a left adductor strain (no doubt the 37-year-old's first of many injury-based absences this season), it presented a golden opportunity for starting center Anthony Davis to take charge of the team's offense.

And take charge he did. In his five games without LeBron (during which L.A. went 3-2), AD averaged 33.2 points on 59.6% shooting from the floor and 88.5% shooting from the free-throw line, 17.4 rebounds, 2.6 blocks, 2.2 assists, and 2.2 steals

James praised Davis for his performance as the focal point of the Lakers' offense, per Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

"[James] did say that I'm playing like my old self, so I'm trying to get back into that rhythm," Davis told McMenamin about James's input about his run.

"Obviously when he's out, or if I'm out, we take it upon ourselves to kind of, as much as we can, fill that void," Davis added.

The dynamic duo has only played one game together since AD's hot streak. Davis and James teamed up to take down the San Antonio Spurs on Friday, before a calf strain sidelined Davis for Saturday's subsequent victory. With Davis out of the running for Los Angeles, James had his best offensive game of the season so far, scoring 39 points on 11-of-21 shooting from the floor (7-of-12 from deep) and 10-of-10 shooting from the free throw line. He also grabbed 11 boards, dished out three assists, stuffed a block and snagged a steal.

The two L.A. big men are both listed as probable to play tonight against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena.