There's a reason the NBA had all 30 of its teams active yesterday: the league and its players wanted to make sure that players and fans had time to vote today!

Today marks the final day all U.S. citizens can vote in the midterm elections. Happily, a lot of folks have already submitted their ballots by mail. People who have received their ballots in the mail but have not yet completed them can still do so until mid-evening today (it varies by state, but in California the deadline to drop off your ballot to a ballot box is 8 p.m. PT). You can use this resource to find a ballot box near you.

For citizens who are unaware of whether or not they're registered yet, that can also be found on Vote.org and this NBA link. Californians can also check their voter registration status right here.

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James is celebrating the big moment right now with an important message to his fans, as shared on the Lakers' Twitter page:

"We have so many opportunities to be able to create change, and the only way for us to do it is to go out and get to the polls and vote. When people hear 'voting,' they automatically just think about the president [i.e. the four-year presidential election cycle]. You can literally change what's going on in your community. The only way to make change is for us to actually really and get out there and do it."

For Californians, there are a few huge races coming up (and a bunch of judicial and congressional races worth that required this writer to do a ton of research), namely for governor, and a senate seat. In terms of Los Angeles residents, there's a big local run-off election that will determine the identity of our next mayor to replace departing incumbent Eric Garcetti. Congresswoman Karen Bass (the choice of Laker legend Magic Johnson) and Rick Caruso.

This is shaping up to be a huge day in determining the short-term fate of American democracy. Vote accordingly.