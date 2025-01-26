LeBron James Has Hilarious Response on How Lakers Defended Steph Curry
The Los Angeles Lakers delivered a commanding performance in a key matchup against the Golden State Warriors, securing a dominant 121-98 victory at the Chase Center. With the win, the Lakers improved to 25-18 on the season, firmly positioning themselves in 5th place in the Western Conference, while the Warriors fell to 22-23, sitting just outside the playoff picture in 11th.
The Lakers' win was highlighted by an exceptional outing from Anthony Davis, who led all scorers with 36 points and controlled both ends of the floor. Davis was a force in the paint, finishing with 14 rebounds and four blocks.
His offensive explosion came on a variety of finishes, from mid-range jumpers to thunderous dunks, as he imposed his will on Golden State's defense throughout the game.
LeBron James, as always, was instrumental in the Lakers' success, contributing 25 points, seven rebounds, and six assists. At 40 years old, James continues to prove he's still one of the league's most dominant players, orchestrating the offense and making key plays in crucial moments.
Perhaps the most impressive aspect of the Lakers' win, however, was their ability to stifle the Warriors' greatest weapon: Stephen Curry. The two-time MVP, who has been on a tear this season, was limited to just 13 points on the night and was held scoreless in the second half.
The Lakers' defense, spearheaded by Davis and LeBron, was suffocating, making it nearly impossible for Curry to get into a rhythm. Whether it was double-teams, contested shots, or forcing turnovers, Los Angeles executed their game plan to perfection, showing that they can lock down on one of the best to ever play the game.
Following the matchup, James delivered a hilarious response in regards to how they defended Curry during the matchup.
”Just hope that he misses,” James jokingly told reporters. “It’s Steph man, you just hope that he miss. You can put bodies in front of him, just hope that his miss.”
Golden State, despite having a fairly full roster, struggled to find consistency on both ends of the floor. Outside of Curry’s scoring efforts, the Warriors were unable to generate much offense, with Andrew Wiggins and Gary Payton II contributing inconsistently.
The team has now lost four of their last five games, a troubling trend as they continue to fall below .500 and find themselves fighting for playoff positioning.
For the Lakers, this victory marks another statement win, proving their resilience and ability to perform on the road against a Western Conference rival. As they continue to climb the standings, Davis and James are showing they can still lead this team to contention, and this dominant win in Golden State could be a sign of things to come.
