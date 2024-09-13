Lakers' LeBron James Has Special Connection to New Most Prolific WNBA Single-Season Scorer
Superstar All-NBA Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James sports unique ties to the best player in women's hoops today.
That's because the new record-holder for the most points scored in a single WNBA season, two-time MVP Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson, set that record while wearing James' shoes.
During the Aces' 86-75 victory over Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever on Wednesday, the 6-foot-4 big out of South Carolina scored 27 points, pushing her tally for the season to 956. She also notched 12 rebounds for good measure.
In so doing, the 28-year-old superstar bested the prior record of 939 points, set by six-time All-Star Seattle Storm guard Jewell Loyd in 2023. With the win, Las Vegas improved to a 23-13 record — good for the No. 4 seed in the league. The team still has four games left to move up the ranks, meaning Wilson (who's averaging 27.3 points a game this season, on .521/.339/.851 shooting splits) has a good shot of soaring past 1,000 points this year.
Wilson, a two-time champion, was wearing her own player exclusive vintage of the Nike LeBron 21 sneaker. The A’One, Wilson's incoming signature shoe, is set to hit stores next year.
In response to the big moment, James took to his X account, where he penned the following missive: "STRAIGHT ’s!!! CONGRATULATIONS SIS! Love to see it!!!"
Wilson, too, responded to James' support.
Wilson, clearly the best player in the game today, seems to be in line for her third MVP award. She also has a decent shot at claiming her third consecutive Defensive Player of the Year award. The six-time All-Star, four-time All-WNBA honoree, and three-time All-Defensive Teamer appears to be well on her way to a Hall of Fame career.
The Aces are hoping to win their third straight championship, too, and appear to have righted the ship following a rocky first month with All-Star point guard Chelsea Gray sidelined. But the No. 1-seeded New York Liberty (31-6), No. 2-seeded Minnesota Lynx (27-9) and No. 3-seeded Connecticut Sun (26-10) all could have something to say about Las Vegas' three-peat chances.
James, even at 39, remains one of the league's elites himself. Though he's never set a single-season scoring record, he is the most prolific player in the history of the game, having scored 40,474 career regular season points. The 20-time All-Star and four-time league MVP averaged Last year, in his 21st season, the four-time champ averaged 25.7 points on .540/.410/.750 shooting splits, 8.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 0.5 blocks per bout.
