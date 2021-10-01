LeBron James Has Two Goals To Hit Before The Season Starts

Lakers training camp has officially started and the boys in purple and gold are back at it, chasing the Lakers 18th championship.

LeBron James himself is starting into his 19th season in the NBA. James is chasing his fifth NBA title and has already hit the ground running with his workouts. James revealed his two preseason goals he wants to hit before the season officially tips off.

“Getting back into playing shape. I feel great, I got my body in the best possible chance to be in the best shape I can be, but there’s no simulation for once you get out on the floor,” James said. “You start going 5-on-5, you got other grown men leaning and bumping on you, hanging on you, things of that nature, so getting my wind. That’s one.”

That's the first goal.

“Getting my rhythm. Talking with [Frank] Vogel and the training staff on how we balance the preseason and things of that nature where I can get some rest but also at the same time, get in rhythm, get my wind, too. But my wind and rhythm is most important for me.”

There's the second. The first goal speaks to James' work ethic. He references already being in good shape coming into training camp, which is no surprise. James' dedication to his body and the amount of time and money he spends on keeping himself prime is well known.

The second goal he refers to is all about rhythm. Ask any athlete in any sport and they will tell you that 'feel' has so much to do with their success. Athletes perfect their craft with hours of practice. The success of hitting jump-shots, getting hits in baseball, hitting your receivers in football, often hinges on feeling 'in rhythm' or getting into the groove.

The Lakers have built talent and stars around James at age 37, but he is no doubt still the captain. When the captain has big goals and is there to work, no doubt the rest will follow suit.