LeBron James' I Promise School Principal Has Motivational Video Message For Students

Jill Painter Lopez

I Promise School principal Brandi Davis tweeted a video on Tuesday giving some advice to her students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I miss you guys so much," Davis said. "I miss having lunch and recess with you. I miss coming into your classrooms and watching you learn. I miss having circles with you guys. But most of all, I miss reciting the student promise with you on the announcements each and every day.”

Lakers superstar LeBron James founded the I Promise School in 2018 in Akron, Ohio, to help at-risk youth. While the school is currently closed to help stop the spread of the virus, Davis wanted to make sure her students were still being productive. 

“One part of that promise I want to make sure you hold near and dear to your heart is to listen to my teachers because they will help me learn," Davis said. 

Davis also encouraged her students to continue to wear their “We Are Family” clothes, to make TikTok videos and to hold other students accountable for doing their homework. 

“I know this is a crazy time right now and learning on a computer is a little weird,” Davis said. ”But you should be logging onto your Google classrooms and doing your virtual circles with your teachers every single day. Even though this is a crazy time, we still need you engaged in learning and doing your very best on your Chrome Books.’

James retweeted Davis' video and wrote: “We Miss You More Principal Davis!!”

The 15th and final episode of James’ “I Promise” documentary series aired Wednesday. Nate, a third-grader, asked James why he built the school. 

Said James: “Because I was you guys at some point not too long ago. I felt it was important for us to create something like this for you guys. And when you guys go outside the campus, make sure you set a good example that you learned here because it will make a difference.”

The series chronicled the opening of the public school, the struggles of the students and teachers and their achievements. It ended with many students and teachers crying tears of joy on the final day of school in 2019. 

Many of the students showed great growth in their test scores from the fall to the spring.

James has said that people ask him about the school wherever he goes, even internationally. 

