The King fell to the Kings for the third time this season.

Last night, your Los Angeles Lakers lost another close game, a 116-111 bummer against the Sacramento Kings. It marked their third defeat by five or fewer points in the past four games (they won on Monday).

Following the loss, Lakers All-Star LeBron James spoke with gathered media members, while wearing what looked like a crew hoodie from the new "House Party" remake, which he executive produced (and in which he co-stars).

James, perhaps tacitly, tried to kick off his postgame analysis constructively.

"Well we're definitely a ball club with zero room for error," James noted. "Tonight I thought we played a pretty good game. We only had seven turnovers. That's nine turnovers in two games [between Wednesday in Monday], that is amazing."

He then identified the two primary areas of concern for LA:

"We didn't get to the free throw line as much as we could have," James said. Los Angeles shot 18 free throws to Sacramento's 27 free. "We did give up [20] second chance points. Most of those came in the first quarter or the first half. But we don't have much room for error. We are limited with bodies. We played pretty much almost everybody tonight, just getting everybody a look."

The Chosen One also lamented the absences of sidelined Lakers starters Anthony Davis and Lonnie Walker IV, along with key reserve Austin Reaves: