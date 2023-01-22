Lakers: LeBron James Injury Makes Gambling On Portland Game Dicey Proposition

Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James questionable to suit up tonight against the Portland Trail Blazers due to a sore left ankle, making any sizable bets before his status clears up a bit risky.

The 21-25 Lakers are just a half-game behind the 21-24 in the Western Conference standings, as both clubs find themselves on the outside of the play-in tournament bracket looking in. This is a very winnable game for an up-and-down Lakers franchise, against a Portland team that just isn't that good. But securing the W without LeBron James or Anthony Davis would prove a tall task.

That said, here are some odds and lines worth exploring prior to an update on the status of the Chosen One.

All numbers are via aggregator The Action Network.

Total Score

The over/under on the game's combined score is set at a pretty optimistic 239. Given that the Lakers struggle to shoot from outside both with and without James, and focus on drives for generating the majority of their offense, I'd take the under here.

Russell Westbrook's Combined Points + Assists

Brodie, who has been scoring very well of late, has his spread set at 26.5 points. Across his last 10 games for LA, Brodie is averaging 20.9 points on .472/.356/.639 shooting splits, 7.3 assists, 7.3 rebounds and 1.1 steals. Accordingly, take the over.

Thomas Bryant's Total Rebounds

LA's starter center has been in a bit of a lull recently, as Wenyen Gabriel has slowly taken on more minutes at the five spot. With his on-court time slashed, Bryant hasn't pulled down double-digit boards since January 9th. In the past five games, he is averaging just 5.8 rebounds in 20.4 minutes a night. The 6'10" Indiana University product's rebounding spread tonight is 7.5. Take the under, and be pleasantly surprised if he surpasses his anticipated tally.