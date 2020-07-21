AllLakers
LeBron James Inspired By John Lewis’ Message: 'Never Be Afraid Of Conflict, Good Conflict'

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James was inspired by John Lewis' devotion to activism and social justice. 

Lewis, a longtime US Congressman and civil rights activist, died Friday at the age of 80 after a lengthy battle with cancer.  

Lewis famously said people shouldn’t be afraid to get into “good trouble, necessary trouble.” That message resonated with James, who spoke about Lewis on a video conference call with reporters on Monday. 

“I think not only what John Lewis meant to me but for Black America in general is just that never be afraid of conflict - good conflict, positive conflict - that can create change,” James said. “And what John Lewis was able to do in his tenure and his time, not only in the civil rights movement but also being in Georgia and being in the city of Atlanta and the things that he stood for, what he preached, what he [stood] for every single day, I think it just hit home.

“Not only in the areas that he was in, but for Black America all over the world. So, obviously it was a sad day for all of his hearing that news from such a legend. But when you do the things that you do while you’re living, your name will last forever and your legacy will live forever. So my prayers and my thoughts go out to his family and my thoughts and prayers go up to the heavens above and the angels that are watching over him now.“

Lewis served as the US representative for Georgia's 5th Congressional District. He was a brilliant orator and a major figure in the civil rights movement. He received the Presidential Medal of Freedom - the highest honor bestowed on a civilian - from former President Barack Obama. 

James, a three-time NBA champion, has also devoted himself to activism. He often uses his huge social media platform to denounce racial injustices, he founded the I Promise School in Akron, Ohio, in 2018 to help at-risk youth and he recently founded a nonprofit called More Than A Vote to fight Black voter suppression. 

