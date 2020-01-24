LeBron James Is An All-Star Captain, Anthony Davis Is A Starter

Lakers' LeBron James and Milwaukee's Giannis Antetokounmpo are the NBA All-Star captains for the second-straight year after leading their conferences in fan voting, it was announced Thursday.

Anthony Davis will also be a starter, giving the Lakers multiple players in the All-Star game for the first time since 2013.

Alongside James and Davis, the other starters from the Western Conference are Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic.

Joining Antetokounmpo as starters from the Eastern Conference are Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young, Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam and Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Young, Doncic and Siakam will be making their first All-Star appearances.

James will be making his 16th NBA All-Star appearance, while Davis will be making his seventh.

The reserves will be chosen by the coaches and will be announced Jan. 30.

James and Antetokounmpo will draft their rosters on Feb. 6, first choosing among the pool of starters, then reserves.

The All-Star Game is Feb. 16 in Chicago.