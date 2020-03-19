AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James Talks Quarantine, Jokes He’s A Tom Hanks Lookalike In 'Cast Away'

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James is quarantined at his family home in Los Angeles after most of the Lakers were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday. 

James poked fun at himself in an Instagram story, rubbing his shaggy beard and watching his wife, Savannah, cut her own braids.  

“When they advise you to be quarantined for 14 days and isolated from nobody,” James said. “Can’t even get a haircut from my barber. They want me to stay away from him. I’m looking like Tom Hanks off of ‘Cast Away.’ [Savannah] can’t even go get her hair done so she’s going to just cut them out herself. A little Whoopi Goldberg over here. The struggle is real in the James household right now.”

The Lakers decided to get tested after four Brooklyn Nets players, including Kevin Durant, tested positive for COVID-19. The Lakers hosted the Nets on March 10 in their final game before the season was suspended March 11. 

James has passed the last week making TikTok videos of himself dancing with his kids and watching the movie "Black Panther" and the television show "Martin." He posted on Twitter that he's looking for a wine drinking partner.

There is no timetable yet for the NBA season to resume, as people nationwide are trying to stop the spread of the pandemic. 

The Lakers are hoping to get their COVID-19 test results back Friday. 

In James' Instagram story on Wednesday, he sang "Blame it on the rain" by Milli Vanilli and played with his beard.

“Gotta do what we gotta do," he said. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Kobe Bryant’s Favorite Restaurant Open For Takeout During COVID-19 Pandemic

El Camino Real Mexican restaurant in Fullerton was a place Kobe Bryant frequented and fans can still order takeout, and Mamba’s favorite meal, during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jill Painter Lopez

NBA And Turner Sports Announce League Pass Is Free Through April 22

All games before the NBA suspended its season from the 2019-2020 season will be free through April 22

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Tested For COVID-19 Wednesday, Hope To Get Results Friday

The Lakers were tested for COVID-19 on Wednesday after four players on the Brooklyn Nets, the last team the Lakers played before the NBA season was suspended, tested positive for the virus.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Statement On Four Nets Players Testing Positive For COVID-19

The Lakers played the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the NBA season was suspended.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Will Be Tested For COVID-19 After Four Nets Players Have Virus

The Lakers hosted the Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the season was suspended Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

Four Players On Nets, The Last Team Lakers Played, Test Positive For COVID-19

The Lakers hosted the Brooklyn Nets last Tuesday in their final game before the season was suspended on Wednesday.

Melissa Rohlin

How NBA Suspension Could Impact The Lakers

NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season Wednesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic and said the hiatus is expected to last at least 30 days.

Melissa Rohlin

Jeanie Buss Visits Childhood Home For Comfort During COVID-19 Pandemic

Buss revisits a childhood home that’s up for sale and recounts cool Magic Johnson memory

Jill Painter Lopez

Lakers Tweet About How They're Coping Without Basketball

The NBA season was suspended Wednesday because of the COVID-19 pandemic

Melissa Rohlin

Mychal Thompson Suggests Banana Leaves During Toilet Paper Shortage

No toilet paper, no problem, according to former Laker Mychal Thompson

Melissa Rohlin