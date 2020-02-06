AllLakers
LeBron James Jokes He's Surprised Anthony Davis Is An All-Star

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James, who is one of the team captains for the NBA All-Star game on Feb. 16, had the first pick in the draft, which will be revealed in a special on TNT on Thursday at 4 p.m.

At Lakers' shootaround Thursday morning, James joked that things could get really awkward soon, considering that Anthony Davis is among the pool of players he's choosing from.  

"For viewer purposes only, I can't tell you who I picked," James said. "We sit here as one right now, but we could be as two later on when the draft comes out. We'll see what happens." 

When James was asked if he at least told Davis whom he selected, James poked at his teammate, who was standing next to him at the time. 

"I'm more surprised that he was an All-Star, period," James said. "That he was even on the selection ballot, so the level of surprise went down for me already."

James and Giannis Antetokounmpo are team captains for the second-straight year. Last year, James selected Davis with his first pick among the reserves.  

"You sure you want him to be your teammate?" TNT's Ernie Johnson asked in 2019.

"I'm very sure of that," James said. 

Antetokounmpo then quipped: "Isn't that tampering?"

James laughed and said, "Tampering rules do not apply on All-Star weekend."

