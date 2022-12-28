Your Los Angeles Lakers paused their losing streak at four tonight, thanks to an impressive 129-110 win over the much taller Orlando Magic at Amway Center.

The Lakers have very fewer healthy players above 6'6" with their best player, 6'10" All-Star big man Anthony Davis, out of the equation. The team somehow still managed to beat the younger, taller, more athletic Orlando Magic, winners of eight of their last nine games heading into the evening.

After the game, 18-time All-Star forward LeBron James discussed his team's ability to win despite the size disadvantage.

James chalked up the victory to the team's ability to step up and rebound above their height:

"I mean we all just have to play a little bit more, do a little bit more," James said of how the team is adjusting without its best player, 6'10" All-Star big man Anthony Davis. "The responsibility goes on all of us... Obviously with the rebounding, we're a team that lacks a lot of size, a lot of length. We're trying to make it up in just being fundamentally sound, and also being athletic, start kinda rebounding out of your own position. I think Russ has always done that in his career, he's always rebounded outside his size and his length. So [it's] very key for us... when we're able to get stops and also clean the glass and not give up offensive rebounds."

Tomorrow, the Lakers will get a bit of a break vertically against the Miami Heat, who are starting 6'5" Caleb Martin at power forward for some reason. Unfortunately, the Heat are an excellent three-point shooting team and have oodles of solid wing defenders, two other big weaknesses for Los Angeles.