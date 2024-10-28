Lakers' LeBron James Becomes First Player in NBA History to Record Insane State Line
The 3-0 Los Angeles Lakers are off to a gangbusters start under first-time head coach JJ Redick.
Los Angeles has looked surprisingly dynamic, despite bringing back virtually the same middling squad that went 47-35 and finished as the Western Conference's No. 8 seed last year (the Lakers bested the New Orleans Pelicans in their play-in tournament bout and secured the No. 7 seed for the playoffs).
Stunningly, 39-year-old All-Star combo forward LeBron James submitted one of his best games ever in the Lakers' 131-127 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. James notched a triple-double, scoring a game-high 32 points on 12-of-22 shooting from the field (4-of-9 from the 3-point line) and 4-of-4 shooting from the charity stripe, while pulling down 14 rebounds, dishing out 10 assists, and blocking one shot.
The four-time league MVP had an immaculate fourth quarter — in fact, a historically immaculate one, per Matt Williams of ESPN. In that conclusive final frame, the 6-foot-9 superstar scored 16 points on a perfect 6-of-6 shooting from the field, passed for six assists, and grabbed five rebounds. According to Williams, James now becomes the only player to register 15 or more points, five or more rebounds, and five or more assists in a single quarter since the league began tracking play-by-play numbers during the 1996-97 season, when Kobe Bryant was a rookie.
James' excellence continues to impress even his most decorated colleagues. Nine-time All-Star Lakers center/power forward Anthony Davis is stunned that the league's oldest player can still put in this level of production in his record-tying 22nd season, writes Dave McMenamin of ESPN.
“Just when you think he’s slowing down, man, he continues to show the world why he’s the greatest,” Davis said. “To go on that stretch [in the fourth quarter], he actually looked to the bench and was trying to come out the game. We told him, ‘You’re not coming out.’ He comes out and hits another three. He never ceases to amaze any of us because we just know what he’s capable of and what he’s able to do.”
The Lakers' unbeaten run to kick off the year will be tested Monday night, when Los Angeles squares off against the Phoenix Suns for the second time this season. On Friday, Los Angeles defeated Phoenix 123-116, behind 35 points and eight rebounds from Davis; 21 points, eight assists and four rebounds from James; and 26 points, eight assists and four rebounds from starting shooting guard Austin Reaves.
