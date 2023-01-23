Los Angeles Lakers All-Star power forward LeBron James has just netted his second Western Conference Player Of The Week for January, the NBA has announced. And we've still got a whole week to go this month!

The league honor, which LBJ also won for the first week of the month, commemorates The Chosen One's remarkable play for the week ending January 22nd. In that span,

James continues to add to his remarkably prolific Player of the Week awards. He has now been an NBA Player of the Week 67 times, more than double the amount of his closest competition for the hardware, 20-year Lakers great Kobe Bryant, who won 33 such awards.

The 18-time All-Star was also a runner-up to Dallas Mavericks star guard Luka Doncic during the last week of December, as well as being a finalist for that month's Player of the Month honor.

Across four games last week (during which LA went 3-1), James averaged 35 points on .510/.323/.842 shooting splits, nine rebounds, seven assists, 1.3 blocks and 0.8 steals a night.

With two of these awards under his belt in January's first three weeks, James seems to be on the fast track for Player of the Month consideration, provided he can stay healthy through January 31st, at least.

Milwaukee Bucks point guard Jrue Holiday, an LA native and UCLA alum, was the East's representative for Player of the Week honors in the same period. Holiday, a four-time All-Defensive Teamer and 2021 champ, hasn't made an All-Star team since his Philadelphia 76ers days, but, with Khris Middleton out for all but seven games this season, seems on-track to make his first All-Star team in a decade this season.