Lakers: LeBron James Offers His Condolences To UVA Victims

An ex-University of Virginia running back, now in custody, is accused of killing three current UVA football players and wounding two others yesterday at the school's main Charlottesville campus, per Amir Vera, Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson and Carolyn Sung of CNN. The players had reportedly been returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.

Yesterday's tragedy marks just the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings across the country this year. There have been at least 600 mass shootings in the U.S. thus far in 2022, including at least 68 on-campus school shootings alone in 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the families of the three slain athletes, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

University of Virginia athletics director Carla Williams offered up a similarly remorseful statement regarding the incident:

“We lost three talented and bright young men,” Williams said. “We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones.”

Vice president Kamala Harris also spoke out Monday regarding the shooting:

“Of course, our prayers are with the families of the victims and it’s just yet a constant reminder that we have to do better in terms of gun safety laws in our country,” Harris said.

Everytown For Gun Safety has been one of the more active organizations campaigning for common-sense gun control laws nationwide. They're always a good resource for donations of money and time.

Here at All Lakers, are hearts are with the families of the victims, and we certainly feel that this kind of senseless violence can be curbed greatly with gun reform.