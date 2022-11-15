Skip to main content

Lakers: LeBron James Offers His Condolences To UVA Victims

James took to Instagram to weigh in on the tragic shooting.

An ex-University of Virginia running back, now in custody, is accused of killing three current UVA football players and wounding two others yesterday at the school's main Charlottesville campus, per Amir Vera, Dakin Andone, Michelle Watson and Carolyn Sung of CNN. The players had reportedly been returning from a class field trip to Washington D.C.

Yesterday's tragedy marks just the latest in an epidemic of mass shootings across the country this year. There have been at least 600 mass shootings in the U.S. thus far in 2022, including at least 68 on-campus school shootings alone in 2022.

Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James took to Twitter to offer his condolences to the families of the three slain athletes, Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry.

University of Virginia athletics director Carla Williams offered up a similarly remorseful statement regarding the incident:

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“We lost three talented and bright young men,” Williams said. “We will never see what their impact on the world would have been, but we will never forget their impact on us. I miss Lavel, D’Sean and Devin. I pray for peace, comfort and hope for their parents and loved ones.”

Vice president Kamala Harris also spoke out Monday regarding the shooting:

“Of course, our prayers are with the families of the victims and it’s just yet a constant reminder that we have to do better in terms of gun safety laws in our country,” Harris said.

Everytown For Gun Safety has been one of the more active organizations campaigning for common-sense gun control laws nationwide. They're always a good resource for donations of money and time.

Here at All Lakers, are hearts are with the families of the victims, and we certainly feel that this kind of senseless violence can be curbed greatly with gun reform.

In This Article (1)

Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Lakers

russell westbrook lebron james
News

Lakers News: Kevin Durant Talks Russell Westbrook's New Role In L.A.

By Ricardo Sandoval
lonnie walker iv 11-13-22
News

Lakers News: Lonnie Walker IV Reflects On His Big Night

By Alex Kirschenbaum
patrick beverley kevin durant 11-14-22
News

Lakers News: Patrick Beverley Talks Defensive Challenges Of Guarding Kevin Durant

By Alex Kirschenbaum
max christie 10-22
News

Lakers News: Could Max Christie Become A Permanent Part Of L.A.'s Rotation?

By Alex Kirschenbaum
russell westbrook 11-13-22
News

Lakers News: Vegas Is All-In On Russell Westbrook's Sixth Man Of The Year Case

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis kevin durant jumper 11-13-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Discusses Lakers' Win Against Nets

By Alex Kirschenbaum
anthony davis kevin durant 11-13-22
News

Lakers News: Anthony Davis Awakens To Dominate Nets, L.A. Wins 116-103

By Alex Kirschenbaum
kevin durant 11-2022
News

Lakers News: Props And Odds Ahead of Nets-Lakers

By Alex Kirschenbaum