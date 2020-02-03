LeBron James Talks About Lakers' Brotherhood As Trade Deadline Looms

There was an eerie feeling in the Lakers' locker room.

They had just beaten the Sacramento Kings on Saturday, 129-113, and they couldn't help but notice all of the coincidences.

The final score combined equaled 242 -- Kobe Bryant wore No. 24, his daughter Gianna wore No. 2. And the Lakers opened the game scoring 81 points (Bryant's career-high) through the first 24 minutes.

"There was like some weird stuff going on," LeBron James said at Monday's practice.

Reminders of Bryant, who died Jan. 26 in a helicopter crash along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people, are all around the Lakers. There's a new decal on the court of their practice facility with the letters "KB," which was added Friday. Lights continue to illuminate his No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys.

Every time they play, they hear chants of Bryant's name and his voice echoing through the arena in video tributes. Any time they open their phones or turn on the television, they're inundated with photos of him.

James said the Lakers' brotherhood is what's getting them through everything.

"Being together," James said. "That’s it. Just being together. Being one unit. There is no way any individual can do it on their own."

The Lakers cried in front of each other. They hugged each other. They understand each other's grief. And they know it's going to be a long road ahead.

"You can become emotional or start having flashbacks of our first home game after the event," James said. "We can all. We’re a brotherhood and we understand that. So we had the support to get us through the toughest week of some of our lives and we’re going to continue to lean on each other no matter what’s going on."

To put it mildly, Lakers' general manager Rob Pelinka has a tall task ahead of him with the Feb. 6 trade deadline approaching. This Lakers team was already close, and this tragedy has brought them even closer.

Lakers' coach Frank Vogel acknowledged that complicates things a bit -- but he said it won't stand in the way of them doing what's best for the team.

"Yes, I think it is part of the equation," Vogel said. "But I don’t think it’s going to be something that prevents us from doing something if there’s an opportunity to improve our roster."

James hasn't been thinking about the trade deadline.

He's been consumed by more pressing matters, such whether to have his team at the All-Star game wear No. 2 or No. 24 jerseys.

He chose No. 2 because it makes him think of his five-year-old daughter Zhuri.

After Friday's game against Portland, James talked about how he and Bryant both cherished being girl dads. Bryant, who had four daughters, was on his way to coach Gianna in a basketball game at the Mamba Sports academy when his helicopter crashed.

James has dealt with his grief in different ways. He got a tattoo to honor Bryant, he cried during the national anthem on Friday and he stood in front of 19,000 fans at Staples Center and delivered a heartfelt speech about what Bryant meant to him.

His teammates are handling things in their own way. Dwight Howard, the only Laker who played alongside Bryant, still hasn't spoken publicly.

"Some of us have more experience with Kobe face-to-face, more personal time with him," James said. "Some of us haven’t. But all of us are influenced by him. So what level of grief that you’re going through, we’re all leaning on each other for strength all week and we’re going to continue to do that throughout the year."

James said that Bryant's legacy runs deep, so deep that it will live on forever.

"He’s a legend," James said. "The impact that he made both on the floor and off the floor, being able to inspire people. Inspire people older than him, inspire people that’s younger than him. Inspire ones that need that inspiration that’s now professional athletes that’s doing great things now. They were all inspired by him. He’s a legend. Legends never die."