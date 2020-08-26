SI.com
LeBron James On Lakers Game Being Postponed In Wake Of Jacob Blake Shooting: 'We Demand Change'

Melissa Rohlin

After the Milwaukee Bucks decided not to play in Game 5 of their first-round playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting, the NBA announced all three games that day would be postponed.

The postponement impacts the Bucks-Magic, Houston Rockets-Oklahoma City Thunder and Lakers-Portland Trail Blazers. 

Blake, a 29-year-old Black man, was shot in the back by police officers multiple times Sunday as he opened the driver's side door of a parked SUV in Kenosha, Wisconsin. 

"F--- THIS MAN!!!!" LeBron James tweeted Wednesday. "WE DEMAND CHANGE. SICK OF IT."

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, every player at Walt Disney World will be invited to a meeting at 5 p.m. PST to discuss how to proceed. 

Some players questioned months ago whether the resumed NBA season would distract from the fight for social justice after George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was murdered by a police officer in Minneapolis in May.

Another camp of players thought that the increased visibility and attention they'd get during the playoffs could amplify their cause. 

Since the restart, many players have used their media availabilities to fight racism and police brutality. 

Before each interview, Danny Green has demanded justice for Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old Black woman, who was shot by three Louisville police officers in her apartment in March.

JR Smith brought red baseball caps into the NBA bubble that each Laker wore before Game 1 against the Trail Blazers. The hats had the following words: "Make America Great Again," but the words "Great Again" were crossed off and another message was added: "Arrest The Cops Who Killed Breonna Taylor."

James demanded the police officers who shot Taylor get arrested. He wore a T-shirt in honor of Floyd. He clapped back at President Donald Trump for criticizing NBA players for kneeling during the national anthem. And after Game 4 against the Trail Blazers on Monday, he spoke for 11 minutes about Blake. 

"Quite frankly, it’s just f---ed up in our community," James said. "And I know people get tired of hearing me say it, but we are scared as Black people in America. Black men, Black women, Black kids, we are terrified.

"You have no idea how that cop that day left the house. You don’t know if he woke up on this side of the bed, you don’t know if he woke up on the wrong side of the bed, you don’t know if he had an argument at home with his significant other, you don't know if one of his kids said something to him and he left the house steaming. Or maybe he just left the house saying that today is going to be the end for one of these Black people. That’s what it feels like. That’s what it feels like. It just hurts. It hurts."

