AllLakers
Top Stories
News

LeBron James On The No. 1 Seed: 'Is There An Advantage There?'

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers had an opportunity to clinch the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in Saturday's game against the Toronto Raptors. If the Lakers won or the Clippers lost that evening, the Lakers would've locked down the top spot. 

Neither scenario happened. 

The Lakers fell to the Raptors, 107-92, while the Clippers beat the New Orleans Pelicans, 126-103. 

The Lakers, who are atop the Western Conference with a record of 50-15, have six more seeding games to accomplish that goal. They're 5 1/2 games ahead of the second-place Clippers (45-21). 

But James raised a good point Saturday -- does the No. 1 seed even matter anymore?

With all games being played inside the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World near Orlando without fans, the typical advantages of having a higher seed, such as less travel and playing more games in front of adoring fans if a series went seven games, are now irrelevant. 

"Clinching the one seed, is there an advantage here?" James asked Saturday evening, flashing a smile. "There’s not much of a homecourt advantage here."

James, however, went on to say that even though that placement doesn't hold the same weight as it would in a typical season, the Lakers will still try to secure that spot. 

The Lakers, who are considered one of the favorites to win the title, made the playoffs this season for the first time since 2013 and are competing for their first championship since 2010.   

"We worked hard to be the No. 1 team in the West, possibly the No. 1 team in the league," James said. "Obviously Milwaukee’s still playing extremely well. But we got this far, so we might as well try to figure it out and close it off the right way."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Knicks Coach Tom Thibodeau And Kobe Bryant Texted Days Before The Helicopter Crash

Bryant reached out to Thibodeau for coaching advice for his 13-year-old daughter Gianna.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James To Sabrina Ionescu After Her Injury: 'Health Is Wealth’

The New York Liberty star and No. 1 overall WNBA draft pick suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain on Friday.

Jill Painter Lopez

The Lakers Have Worst Shooting Night Of Season In 107-92 Loss To Toronto Raptors

The Raptors double-teamed Anthony Davis and the rest of the Lakers weren't making their shots.

Melissa Rohlin

Four Takeaways From The Lakers' 107-92 Loss To Toronto Raptors

The Lakers had their worst shooting performance of the season at 35.4 percent from the field.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Leads The Lakers To A Thrilling Win Over The Clippers, Assuaging Fears About The Bubble

Over a thrilling two hours, the Lakers and Clippers squelched one of the biggest concerns about the bubble: Would games without fans be as intense and interesting?

Melissa Rohlin

by

Melissa Rohlin

NBA Restart Debut Averaged 3.4 Million Viewers, Doubling Regular Season Audience

After 141 days without basketball, both of Thursday's games were exciting and came down to the final minute.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Reach 50 Wins For First Time Since 2010-11 Season

With a win over the Clippers in the Lakers’ first game since the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lakers reached the 50-win mark and tie the Boston Celtics for most 50-win seasons in NBA history.

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James Hopes He Made Colin Kaepernick Proud By Kneeling During Anthem

The Lakers and Clippers kneeled during the national anthem in their bubble opener at Walt Disney World near Orlando on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Anthony Davis Will Play in Lakers' Bubble Debut Against Clippers

Davis, who was poked in the eye in Saturday's scrimmage, will play against the Clippers at Walt Disney World near Orlando on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Rivalry Between Lakers and Clippers Is Renewed As NBA Season Resumes In Bubble

The NBA season resumes Thursday with the top seeds in the Western Conference squaring off.

Jill Painter Lopez