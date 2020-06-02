AllLakers
LeBron James Praises Governor Gavin Newsom’s Support Of Black Community

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James praised California Governor Gavin Newsom’s words in support of the black community Monday at a news conference in Sacramento. 

Newsom spoke from a church and said: “The black community is not responsible for what’s happening in this country right now. We are. We are. Our institutions are responsible. We are accountable to this moment. Let’s just call that out.” 

James posted that quote on Instagram twice, writing: “The Gov!!” adding emojis of a prayer, a bicep flexing, a fist and a crown. 

There are protests across the country in the wake of George Floyd’s death last week. Floyd, an unarmed 46-year-old black man, died after a white police officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes in Minnesota on May 25.  

Newsom said this country has a responsibility to the black community to eradicate institutional racism.

“The community knows that and you’re seeing that manifested out in the streets the last five days," Newsom said. "They know that. The question is, do we deeply understand that? Are we prepared to do something differently about that, each and every one of us watching. What are we going to do differently, foundationally, fundamentally -- not in the short run, but in the long run to do justice to this moment.”  

