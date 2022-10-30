Lakers News: LeBron James Reaches Unwanted Career Milestone With L.A.

Los Angeles Lakers All-NBA small forward LeBron James is making the wrong kind of history on the court to start off L.A.'s 2022-23 NBA season.

The Lakers' 0-5 record is now the worst in the NBA, as even the lowly Sacramento Kings have won a game. Per ESPN, this marks the first time ever that a LeBron James-led club has held the league's poorest record, across the entire span of his 20-year Hall of Fame career.

L.A. can begin to right the ship tonight, when they will host two-time league MVP Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. The team may be without injured big man Anthony Davis, who is questionable with the sore lower back that kept him out of L.A.'s most recent loss, Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

James generally does not exert maximum effort on defense, but given that he's 37 years old and has already played more combined minutes in the regular season and playoffs (63,357) than anyone in league history save one other Laker (take a wild guess), he can be forgiven for taking it easy on that end of the floor during the regular season, especially when his output on offense is so spectacular.

Through five games this season, The Chosen One is averaging 25.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 1.6 steals, and 0.8 blocks a game, across 36.4 minutes a night. He is connecting on 44.5% of his field goals, which would be his worst-such metric in that category since his rookie season should it remain that low for L.A.'s forthcoming 77 games. James is shooting 77.8%, about in line with his career average. His three-point shooting, like that of many of his Lakers comrades, has nosedived this year. He is making just 24.4% of his 8.2 triple attempts, a far cry from his 34.5% mark.