LeBron James Reacts to Bryce James' Commitment to Arizona
Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James never got to experience college basketball. He was good enough that he was able to enter the NBA Draft straight out of high school. The rules allowed that to happen back then. Now, you have to be at least one year removed from high school before you can enter the NBA.
One of LeBron's sons has already played college basketball. Bronny James played a year at USC before being drafted by the Lakers in 2024. Now, he plays most of his games in the G League as he looks to improve his skills before he fully joins the Lakers' roster.
LeBron's younger son Bryce decided to make his college choice on Wednesday. He announced on social media that he would be playing college basketball for the Arizona Wildcats. James is in the class of 2025, so he will be playing for the Wildcats next season as a freshman.
His father reacted to Bryce's choice on Wednesday as well.
James is clearly happy for his son. Arizona has a history of playing in a lot of big college football games. They have also done a good job of developing players for the next level, which is a big reason why Bryce made this decision. He wants to go to a program that can develop his talents to succeed at the next level.
LeBron has been very clear that his kids have each made their own college decisions. He has been very vocal that had he gone to school, he would have gone to Ohio State. Bronny even took a couple of visits to Ohio State before ultimately deciding to commit to the Trojans.
Bryce made his own decision as well, and he has decided to stay out West as well. He is a three-star recruit right now as he continues his senior season. There's a shot that he could improve his rating before the year ends, too. Scouts like his potential a bit more than Bronny at this point in his life.
It's highly unlikely that Bryce will be able to play in the NBA at the same time as his dad. LeBron just turned 40 years old and is starting to slow down. There's a good chance that he retires before Bryce is able to get into the league. The soonest he could enter the NBA would be in two years.
