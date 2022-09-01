Well, another superstar piece is off the board this summer.

In a new blockbuster deal, the Utah Jazz are reportedly sending three-time All-Star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, in exchange for a whopping three unprotected first-round picks, two future pick swaps, combo forward Lauri Markkanen, 2022 No. 14 draft pick Ochai Agbaji, and restricted free agent guard Collin Sexton, who agreed to a four-year, $72 million sign-and-trade as part of the deal.

The Cavaliers are suddenly looking like a formidable Eastern Conference playoff club with the addition of Mitchell. The team will be highlighted by All-Star Darius Garland starting at point guard, Mitchell at shooting guard, promising second-year big man Evan Mobley (an All-Rookie First Teamer) at power forward, and All-Star Jarrett Allen at center. The 7'0" Markkanen had started as a jumbo-sized small forward for Cleveland during the team's 44-38 2021-22 season. Starting small forward duties could fall to Caris LeVert, Isaac Okoro, or Cedi Osman, though LeVert seems like the most likely fit. The team's bench rotation will be rounded out by Ricky Rubio and LeBron's old pal Kevin Love.

Last year, Cleveland secured the East's eighth seed but ultimately failed to advance beyond the play-in tournament, with Allen hampered by a fractured finger.

All-Star Lakers forward LeBron James, who grew up in the Cleveland suburb of Akron, Ohio, has spent 11 of his 19 NBA seasons to date playing for the Cavaliers. He registered his enthusiasm for the deal in response to a tweet from NBA personality Cuffs The Legend, hailing the new-look Cavaliers as potential contenders in the Eastern Conference.

James is under contract through the 2023-24 season, and has a $50 million player option with L.A. for 2024-25. As of this writing, the Cavaliers project to have $55.8 million in available cap space to spend in the summer of 2024. Could James be amenable to returning to a playoff-level Cleveland team in free agency a second time? That might depend on the draft status of his son LeBron "Bronny" James Jr., as well as how far the Lakers manage to get in the postseason over the next two years.