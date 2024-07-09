Lakers News: LeBron James Reacts to How Bronny Handles Criticism
The critics of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Bronny James have been chirping since his struggles last season while at USC. The son of LeBron James is not expected to live up to his father's career, but he has been criticized for poor play, and for getting drafted by the Lakers despite his lack of consistency in college.
The good news is the critics aren't bothering Bronny, at least according to LeBron, who said his son doesn't care about what others have to say.
"I don't know if people really understand Bronny," the elder James told ESPN, via Dave McMenamin. "He doesn't care. I actually care a little bit. When I came in [as a rookie], I wanted people to like me and some of the things that people were saying about me kind of bothered me early on in my career. ... He doesn't give a f---."
"He does not care about nobody," LeBron James continued. "He doesn't even listen to that stuff. He's like the coolest. He's like the complete opposite of his dad. His dad will say something [to address the critics]. Bro does not care ... Everything that's being said about him, he really does not care."
With the amount of eyes, attention, and criticism on Bronny, it's almost certainly for the best that he does not let others get to him. It could be easy for the Lakers rookie to be affected by the harsh words from others, but he has avoided doing so.
Instead, Bronny is focusing on starting his NBA career. He made his debut this past Saturday in the California Classic Summer League, scoring four points against the Sacramento Kings in a 108-94 loss. He was unable to play on Sunday though, as he's dealt with a knee issue.
