LeBron James Reacts to Lakers Trade of Dorian Finney-Smith, Shake Milton
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has finally weighed in on the trade that sent guard D'Angelo Russell to the Brooklyn Nets in exchange for Dorian Finney-Smith and Shake Milton.
"Well, first of all, shout out to D-Law and [Maxwell Lewis}," james said, per Jovan Buha of The Athletic. "Obviously, [they're] brothers of ours, and we hate to see anyone leave in any point of the season."
"Obviously, [Finney-Smith and Milton] bring experience, they're bringing toughness, and guys that played them big games, and have mastered their roles throughout their career. And I'm looking forward to them getting into our system. An immediate impact whenever their number's called, so that should be fun."
