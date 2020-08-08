AllLakers
LeBron James Ready To Make Like Tom Brady In Lakers’ Madden Tournament

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James is looking to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to help him in the Lakers' Madden NFL 20 Tournament. 

James posted a photo of the hand-written standings of his teammates who are in the video game league.  

Quinn Cook is first place with a perfect record of 6-0, while James is in second place. James’ team is 5-1, but he’ll have Brady, Rob Gronkowski and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the next matchup.  

James also retweeted the EA Madden NFL’s post about his next matchup, which referred to James getting to use Brady as quarterback this week: “The 👑 playing with The 🐐‼️@Buccaneers 👀”

James then took the opportunity to see if he could get an advance copy of the new Madden NFL 21 video game in the NBA’s bubble in Orlando.

James tweeted: “For sure!!! Team tough. Need that Madden 21 though ASAP in this bubble. 👑👀”

EA responded: “Got you 👊”

That, of course, elicited plenty of responses from EA fans also asking for copies of the new game. 

Dion Waiters, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Anthony Davis, Talen Horton-Tucker, Cook, Markieff Morris and Jared Dudley are also in the league with James. 

Rookie guard Horton-Tucker could use some help, as he’s 0-6. Cook leads the West division standings at 6-0 while James is second at 5-1. Waiters, who is listed as Cheese (an ode to his hometown of Philadelphia), is tied for the lead in the East standings with Morris at 4-2. 

