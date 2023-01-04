Your Los Angeles Lakers are back in action and back on their home floor tonight, following a brief road jaunt.

After the team's final game of its road trip Monday, during which he scored 43 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, ageless wonder LeBron James spoke with Spectrum SportsNet's Mike Trudell:

"Anytime you're [playing on] the East Coast, they only get an opportunity to see us once. They see the Lakers once, they see me once. It's always a blessing when you're able to put on the uniform and play in front of fans that have [been] watching me for the last 20 years," James said.

The Lakers went 3-1 on their just-wrapped East Coast swing, with their only loss coming against tonight's opposition last Wednesday, the Miami Heat.

As Trudell pointed out during their conversation, James has made 50% or more of his shots from the field across his last 11 consecutive available games for LA. He has also scored 30 points in 10 of those 11 bouts.

"I understand that if AD is out I just [have to] put more of the scoring load on myself, but also I still gotta be efficient. In order for me to be efficient I gotta make sure I trust my teammates to put me in good position to be successful on the floor and I gotta take care of the ball."

As the Lakers return home to the Best Coast tonight, questions remain about LBJ's availability against Miami -- and the health of two of the team's other three top scorers (Anthony Davis, of course, remains shelved).