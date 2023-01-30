Will he keep the pressure on the team president to keep making moves?

Los Angeles Lakers team vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka said last week that he would continue to examine the trade market ahead of the February 9th deadline, but was hesitant to make a major move if he didn't bring LA back to title contention.

19-time All-Star Los Angeles power forward LeBron James, who at age 38 remains a spectacular offensive force, was asked after Tuesday's 133-115 blowout loss to the Los Angeles Clippers (during which he scored 46 points) about his thoughts on the comment.

When initially asked by a reporter how the statement sat with him, James tersely flipped the question around.

"How does it sit with you? He said it to you guys," James responded at first, before elaborating.

"Rob's gonna do his job, that's his job. My job is to be on the floor, make sure my guys in the locker room [are] ready to go."

Pelinka has already made an improvement to his roster last week, adding ex-Washington Wizards combo forward Rui Hachimura in a deal that cost him only the expiring money of little-used reserve guard Kendrick Nunn and a handful of second-round draft picks. It was a savvy decision to add a respectable three-point shooting forward with defensive upside, all while not using a first-round draft pick in the offing.