LeBron James Responds to Surprise Shade Thrown on Him By Celtics Broadcast Team
LeBron James has been no stranger to criticism throughout his illustrious NBA career, and his ability to rise above the noise has defined much of his legacy. Recently, however, the Los Angeles Lakers star found himself the target of an unexpected dig from the Boston Celtics' broadcast team during the Abu Dhabi preseason showcase between the 2024 champions and their 2023 predecessors, the Denver Nuggets.
The announcers poked fun at James after they determined that current Nuggets guard Russell Westbrook was used as a scapegoat during their unsuccessful run together as teammates. Ironically the two Celtics' broadcasters are clearly speaking from their emotions and not facts.
When Westbrook arrived in Los Angeles there were already concerns about how the former NBA MVP would fit alongside James. Two players who need the basketball in their hands in order to be effective were going to attempt to co-exist, with Westbrook historically dominating on-ball possession statistics during his prime. James was an advocate for Westbrook to join the Lakers, unfortunately things did not work as a clash of playing styles and roster construction ended up being their downfall.
Despite media trying to pit the two players against each other, James never threw Westbrook under the bus during their time as teammates.
"You guys can write about Russ and all the things you guys want to try to talk about Russ, but I'm not up here to do that. I won't do it. I've said it over and over," James said in April of 2022 while they were still teammates, per Yahoo Sports' Jason Owens.
As rumors began to surface that the Lakers would consider moving on from Westbrook, James never took the bait by pushing his former teammate out the door through media persuasion.
"I'm not gonna sit here and make decisions for the front office and things of that nature. But I love being a teammate with Russ. And that's just the way it is," James said.
Westbrook played 53 games with the Lakers in 2022-23 before being traded to the Utah Jazz. He agreed to a buyout and signed with his other hometown team, the Los Angeles Clippers. Without Westbrook, the Lakers instantly improved, and made it all the way to the 2023 Western Conference Finals.
James who has been known to indulge with his critics on rare occasions, took to X to respond to the viral Jab made at him which thoroughly entertained the NBA community.
" Took a trip all the way to Abu Dhabi to be on my.....Eat some breakfast first! Anyways Brodie a LEGEND," James wrote.
