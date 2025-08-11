Lakers Fans React to LeBron James’ Cleveland Return After Schedule Leak
The Los Angeles Lakers see themselves as a contender for the NBA championship next season. They believe they can improve on their finishing as the third seed in the Western Conference last year.
They think this despite trade rumors swirling around LeBron James this offseason, due to the fact that the team has started building the team around Luka Doncic instead of him
Still, James is likely to stay in Los Angeles for this season. If he does, he knows when he will face one of his former teams, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Cavaliers in late June
According to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, the Lakers will be taking on the Cavaliers in Cleveland on December 28.
This will be the only time that the Lakers play in Cleveland next season, and it will be the tenth anniversary of when James led the Cavaliers to the NBA championship.
The Cavaliers are one of the favorites to come out of the Eastern Conference next season, with the Pacers and the Celtics missing their best players because of torn Achilles injuries.
That game will be a good benchmark for both of these teams in the middle of the season. They can measure against each other to figure out where they stand.
It's a virtual certainty that this game will be nationally broadcast, either on ESPN or NBC. These are the types of matchups that TV executives love to have on their networks because they will get massive ratings.
Los Angeles has revamped their roster in order to make a deeper run in the playoffs. They added Deandre Ayton as their starting center and Jake LaRavia and Marcus Smart off the bench.
There is a chance that this ends up backfiring for the Lakers because of the lack of motivation Ayton has had in the last few years. This is his last chance to make an impact as a starting center.
Smart is a great defensive player when he is able to be on the court. Injuries have sapped his effectiveness recently. He's hoping he can be available for this showdown in Cleveland, as well.
Fans reacted to the news on X — many were zooming out and thinking about James' legacy.
Fan @BronGotGame speculates, "maybe they can unveil his jersey hanging while he's still playing, first to ever happen in [NBA] history."
Another Lakers fan is concerned that this 2025-26 season, James' record-extending 23rd, could be his last — and thus, that James' bout in Cleveand could be his last.
"Is it his last game there? Someone tell meeeee," asks @LeBroncic_SZN.
