Lakers News: LeBron James Reveals Goals for 2024-25 Season
There is a lot of excitement surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers this upcoming NBA season. The storied franchise hired longtime NBA veteran sharpshooter JJ Redick to to be their head coach, they drafted All-NBA L.A. combo forward LeBron James' son Bronny James to create the first active father-son duo in professional basketball, and in the offseason LeBron James signed a two-year extension to remain with the team.
LeBron James is heading into year 22 of his illustrious NBA career. Even as he heads towards the ripe age of 40 this December, The King is still one of the 10 best basketball players on the planet. Unlike most aging superstars, James has defied Father Time thus far and clearly wants to help lead the Lakers to a league record-tying 18th championship.
Tim Chan of Rolling Stone connected with James about a recent collaboration he did with popular cognac brand Hennessey. The collab with Hennessy puts an innovative twist on the brand's iconic design, centered around a portrait of James with a new red and white sleeve on the bottle neck.
With the latest NBA season set to begin towards the end of October, Chan caught up with LeBron about more than just his new venture with Hennessy. James discussed teaming up with his son Bronny, his motivation to continue playing, and his goals for the Lakers heading into the 2024-25 season.
When asked about what keeps him motivated to continue playing, James credited his love for the game of basketball as the driving force behind his unprecedented longevity.
"What drives me is my love for the game. I’ve been blessed to achieve a lot in my career, but there’s always room for growth, both on and off the court," James said. "I’m motivated by the opportunity to still make an impact, to lead, and to keep winning at the highest level. It’s not just about championships, it’s about inspiring the next generation and continuing to push myself. I still have a lot to give, and that’s what keeps me going. This latest collaboration with Hennessy is a testament that there is always something new to pursue, boundaries to push and that the journey to greatness never ends."
The Lakers superstar was also asked about his goals ahead of the 2024-25 season, in which he answered with a humble insight centered around perspective.
"For this season, it’s simple — being appreciative of the moment," James said. "While I’m engulfed in the preparation and process and doing whatever it takes to help my team win, I want to make sure I’m enjoying the moment around me alongside my son, my teammates, and the fans. You can lose sight so quickly throughout the course of the season and taking that step back to celebrate those moments is what I’m looking forward to"
