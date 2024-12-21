LeBron James Reveals What Has Been Clicking For Lakers in Recent Wins
The Los Angeles Lakers are on a bit of a run in recent games. They have won three of their last four games following a three-game skid. They are trying to push ahead in the West, where they currently sit seventh in a very jumbled conference. They just have to keep winning games to better their chances of making the playoffs.
Anthony Davis has been fantastic this season, averaging 27.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 2.2 blocks per game. He's also shooting almost 53% from the field. He's playing like an All-NBA caliber player. LeBron James continues to play great as an almost 40-year-old player too.
James was asked recently what he thinks is the biggest contributing factor to the Lakers' recent surge. James was pretty straightforward, speaking highly of the defense that Los Angeles has been playing in the recent wins.
“Defensively, I think the No. 1 thing is about all being accountable and holding your guy,” James said. “Understanding that (we can’t) just let blow-bys happen or whatever the case may be, but also being on a string with the other four guys on the floor. And it starts with communication. And I think we’ve been communicating at a high over the last four games. And we’re gonna need to continue that.”
Some could see this as a shot at D'Angelo Russell. he has been one of the worst defensive players in the league for a while. His effort on defense is part of the reason why he was removed from the starting lineup. The Lakers seem to be playing better with him coming off the bench.
The Lakers still might have a move or two to make at the trade deadline to help improve their defense even further. Russell is going to be someone that they look to move because of his mid-tier salary. He's also on an expiring deal, which makes it even more valuable for some teams.
Defensively, the team is able to lean on Davis to clean up messes at the rim. He's one of the best rim-protectors in the league. His shot-blocking is the biggest asset that he brings to the Lakers, especially with the team that he has around him this year.
James hasn't put forth great effort on defense for a while but has seemingly improved that effort in these wins. He knows he needs to lead by example on that end of the court.
