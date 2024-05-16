Lakers News: LeBron James, Rob Pelinka Take in Bronny James' NBA Combine Scrimmage
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James and team president/general manager Rob Pelinka were in Chicago on Wednesday to take in an NBA Draft Combine scrimmage, in which James' son Bronny, a 6-foot-4 reserve freshman combo guard for the USC Trojans, partook.
ClutchPoints' official X account captured the moment:
The Lakers have the Nos. 17 and 55 picks in next month's 2024 NBA Draft.
Bronny is hardly projected to be a first round prospect — or a second round prospect, for that matter, at least not based solely on his performance with USC last season. The latter can at least be potentially explained in part due to some potentially mitigating summer offseason health problems stemming from a cardiac arrest, the rehabilitation from which delayed Bronny's NCAA debut by a month.
Prior to the season, his famous father had repeatedly expressed a desire to play alongside Bronny in the NBA (a feat never before accomplished by a father-son duo) before slightly walking back those remarks. Still, it seems likely that some team will at least give Bronny a look in the draft. Pelinka's attendance in concert with LeBron seems to suggest that L.A. will, at the very least, do its due diligence with regards to the younger James.
