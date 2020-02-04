LeBron James Says Every Game Will Be Emotional Ahead Of Playing Spurs

The Lakers host the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday in their first time at Staples Center since Friday, when the team had multiple tributes for Kobe Bryant in their first game after his death.

"Every game is going to be emotional," LeBron James said. "You’re going to look up in the rafters and see the 8, that 24, see the decal on the floor. Every game is going to be emotional, obviously. But time heals all and it’s going to continue to help us every game, every day. We’ll continue to lean on each other and lean on our crowd. Our crowd is going to lean on us. We have to continue to push forward. That’s what [Bryant would] want us to do."

Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

In Friday's 127-119 loss to Portland, the Lakers had multiple video tributes to Bryant and had several musical performances, including cellist Ben Hong playing "Hallelujah," Usher singing "Amazing Grace," Boyz II Men singing the national anthem and Wiz Khalifa and Charlie Puth signing "See You Again." LeBron James stood in front of 19,000 fans and talked about Bryant. And the courtside seats that Bryant and Gianna sat in during a game against Dallas in December were left empty.

It was a heart-wrenching night for the Lakers -- and they know heading back to Staples Center will be difficult.

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4, at 7 p.m. PT

Where: Staples Center

TV: Spectrum SportsNet, TNT

Radio: 710 AM ESPN / 1330 AM ESPN DEPORTES

"We’re going to continue to lean on each other, no matter what’s going on," James said. "You can become emotional or start having flashbacks of our first home game after [Bryant's death]. We can all, we’re a brotherhood and we understand that. We had the support to get us through the toughest week of some of our lives and we’re going to continue to lean on each other no matter what’s going on."

The Lakers are in first place in the Western Conference with a record of 37-11, while the Spurs are in 10th place with a record of 22-27. The Spurs are three games behind the eighth-place Memphis Grizzlies.

The Spurs will be playing the Lakers on the second leg of a back-to-back after falling to the Clippers on Monday, 108-105.

In the Lakers' last game against Sacramento on Saturday, seven players scored in double figures in their 129-113 win.

The Spurs are 8-15 on the road this season.