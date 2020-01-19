AllLakers
Four Takeaways From The Lakers' Win Over Houston

Melissa Rohlin

The Lakers opened their five-game trip with a 124-115 win over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, improving to an NBA-best 18-3 on the road. 

Here are our four takeaways from the game. 

1. Houston gave James some love

There was a large contingent of Lakers fans at Toyota Center on Saturday and they showed LeBron James some love in the fourth quarter, breaking into an 'MVP' chant as he shot free throws. 

When asked by ABC's Lisa Salters after the game how it feels to hear that chant on the road, James, a 15-time All-Star and three-time NBA champion, didn't hesitate in his response. 

"It's so humbling," he said. 

James finished with 31 points on 52% shooting and 12 assists. It was his eighth game this season with at least 30 points and 10 assists, the most such performances by a Lakers player since Magic Johnson had 10 during the 1989-1990 season. 

2. Another total team effort

In the Lakers fifth-straight game without Anthony Davis (gluteus maximus contusion), the Lakers came together as a team for the win. 

Four Lakers players scored at least 20 points, including James, Kyle Kuzma (23 points), Danny Green (20 points), and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope (season-high 20 points). 

JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard were key on the defensive end, finishing with three blocked shots apiece.

The one bright spot of Davis' absence has been that it's given other players a chance to fill the 27-point, 9.4-rebound and 2.6-block hole that he leaves behind. 

So far, a chorus of different players have stepped up each night to help out. Kuzma, who has started for Davis, has perhaps been most impressive, scoring at least 23 points in three of those five games.  

3. Fourth quarter magic. 

After trailing 65-59 at halftime, the Lakers dug in defensively, outscoring the Rockets 32-17 in the third quarter. They went on to lead by as much as 16 points in the fourth quarter. 

The Lakers are 30-0 when they enter the fourth quarter with a lead, which shows a remarkable combination of effort and maturity. 

They improved to 34-8, despite Russell Westbrook and James Harden combining for 69 points.  

4. Davis found a way to contribute

Even though Davis was sidelined, he still impacted the game -- just not quite the way Lakers' coach Frank Vogel would've liked.   

Davis cheered from the bench and jawed at Rockets players. With about seven minutes left in the third quarter, Westbrook and Davis each received technical fouls for their trash talk. 

After the game, Vogel said he thought the bench contributed to the win. 

"I think the bench as a whole, aside from the technical foul which I do not approve of, I thought their energy affected the game," Vogel said. 

 

