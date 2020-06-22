LeBron James Says It Was 'Sickening' That A Noose Was Found In Bubba Wallace's Garage Stall

LeBron James expressed outrage for Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage stall at Talladega on Sunday. Wallace is the only Black driver who races full-time in NASCAR's top circuit.

"Sickening! @BubbaWallace my brother! Know you don’t stand alone! I’m right here with you as well as every other athlete," James tweeted. "I just want to continue to say how proud I am of you for continuing to take a stand for change here in America and sports! @NASCAR I salute you as well!"

NASCAR said it's launching an investigation into the incident.

“Late this afternoon, NASCAR was made aware that a noose was found in the garage stall of the 43 team," NASCAR said in a statement. "We are angry and outraged and cannot state strongly enough how seriously we take this heinous act. We have launched an immediate investigation and will do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport. As we have stated unequivocally, there is no place for racism in NASCAR and this act only strengthens our resolve to make the sport open and welcoming to all.”

Wallace has been outspoken for racial justice. In an appearance on CNN on June 8, he called for the removal of the confederate flag. Two days later, NASCAR prohibited the confederate flag at all events and properties.

Wallace then raced in a car on June 10 that was painted black and had the words "#blacklivesmatter" written on it, as well as "compassion, love, understanding."

He also wore a shirt that said "I Can't Breathe," the words George Floyd said multiple times before he died as white police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for over eight minutes in Minneapolis on May 25.

Wallace tweeted a statement Sunday.

“Today’s despicable act of racism and hatred leaves me incredibly saddened and serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism,” Wallace wrote. “Over the last several weeks I have been overwhelmed by the support from people across the NASCAR industry including other drivers and team members in the garage. Together our sport has made a commitment to driving real change and championing a community that is accepting and welcoming of everyone. Nothing is more important and we will not be deterred by the reprehensible actions of those who seek to spread hate. As my mother told me today, ‘They are just trying to scare you.’ This will not break me, I will not give in nor will I back down. I will continue to proudly stand for what I believe in.”