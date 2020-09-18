SI.com
AllLakers
HomeNews
Search

LeBron James Says Lakers' Respect Level For Denver Nuggets Is 'Out Of This World'

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James knows just how difficult it is to overcome a 3-1 series deficit. 

In 2016, he led the Cleveland Cavaliers to become the first team in NBA history to claw their way back from such a hole in The Finals. 

So, after the Nuggets did that in two consecutive series -- against Utah in the first round the Clippers in the Western Conference semifinals -- James said he has a lot of respect for the team. 

"Very resilient, very confident, very driven, very well-coached team," James said in a videoconference Thursday. "It takes a lot of energy, effort, a lot of desperation to be able to come back from a 3-1 deficit. They did it twice. So the respect level is out of this world for what we have for this ballclub. That's how we're going into this series, understanding what they're capable of, where they stand."

The Lakers open the Western Conference Finals against the Nuggets on Friday at 6 p.m. PST on TNT. It's the first time they've made it this far in the playoffs in 10 years, since Kobe Bryant led the team to his fifth and final championship in 2010.

James knows the Lakers have to be prepared for anything. 

After all, he played under Denver coach Michael Malone when he was an assistant on the Cavaliers from 2005-2010 and has long talked about how much he admires him. 

"When you work hard on your craft, you see others working just as hard on their craft, it becomes organic and it becomes mutual respect," James said. "I know how much Coach Mo put into our schemes, put into our productivity, put into what we needed to do to go out and win ball games when we were together in Cleveland. I saw that."

This matchup caught many people by surprise. 

After the Clippers jumped to a 3-1 lead, it seemed as though Los Angeles would finally gets its so-called hallway series. But the Clippers, who have never advanced beyond the second round of the playoffs in their 50-year franchise history, had yet another epic collapse. 

A reporter asked James on Thursday if that surprised him. 

"I don't have a comment about it really," James said. "I was just sitting back and watching the game from a fan's perspective, seeing big shots be made, big plays being made, missed shots, things of that nature."

Anthony Davis, for one, is looking forward to playing the Nuggets.

He said he uses Nikola Jokić, who has averaged 25.4 points and 10.8 rebounds during the playoffs, as a barometer of sorts for his own game.

"It challenges me on defense when I'm guarding him to see where my defense stands against his offense," Davis said. "He's one of the better post players in this league, better offensive players in this league. He can score from all over the floor. Any time I match up against him, it's always a battle. It's fun for me to test where I am defensively, especially against a guy like that."

It's going to be an interesting series. 

The Nuggets have won everyone's respect and attention.  

"We're preparing for an extremely dangerous, extremely well-coached, extremely great team in the Nuggets," James said. "That's been our only focus."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Should LeBron James Have Won MVP Instead Of Giannis Antetokounmpo?

James, 35, led the Lakers to the top record in the Western Conference and led the league in assists in his 17th season in the NBA.

Melissa Rohlin

LeBron James Says He's 'At A Loss For Words' After Making History With 16 All-NBA Selections

James hit another milestone in his career Wednesday, surpassing Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar for most All-NBA selections.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers' Governor Jeanie Buss Says Phil Jackson 'Changed My Life' On His 75th Birthday

Jackson, an 11-time NBA championship coach, turned 75 years old on Thursday.

Melissa Rohlin

Lakers Coach Frank Vogel: 'Any One Of These Three Teams Remaining Can Beat Us'

The landscape of the playoffs looks different than many anticipated, but Vogel said all of the teams that remain are dangerous.

Melissa Rohlin

Dwight Howard Acknowledges Being In The NBA Bubble Has Been 'Extremely Difficult' For Him

Dwight Howard on the NBA bubble: "It’s just like we’re stuck."

Melissa Rohlin

LA Sheriff Challenges LeBron James To Match Reward Money For Gunman Who Shot Deputies

A gunman shot two deputies outside a Metro train station in Compton on Saturday in what's being described as an ambush attack.

Melissa Rohlin

by

Kerryd33

LeBron James Receives His 16th Selection To All-NBA Team, Most In NBA History

James, 35, was unanimously selected to the All-NBA First Team.

Melissa Rohlin

Portion Of Court From Kobe Bryant's Final Game Expected To Auction For More Than $500,000

Bryant scored 60 points in his final game, capping off a 20-season career with one final brilliant performance.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson Says He Still Gets Nervous When He Sees A Police Car

Johnson, a five-time champion with the Lakers and an extremely successful businessman, said he still gets worried when he sees the police.

Melissa Rohlin

Magic Johnson: 'The Lakers Will Always Own Los Angeles'

The Denver Nuggets came back from a 3-1 series deficit to beat the Clippers in the second round of the playoffs.

Melissa Rohlin