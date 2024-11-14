Lakers News: LeBron James Sends Message to Gregg Popovich Following Stroke
Los Angeles Lakers superstar combo forward LeBron James may have been basking in the glow of recording a 35-point, 14-assist, 12-rebound triple-double (his third straight) in besting the shorthanded Memphis Grizzlies 128-123 on Wednesday, but when asked about his 7-4 Lakers' next scheduled game, on Friday against the 5-6 San Antonio Spurs, his mind wasn't even on the game at all.
As Dave McMenamin of ESPN captured, a reflective James essentially cast aside a question about what is going to be L.A.'s first NBA Cup matchup on Friday in favor of addressing Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich's recent mild stroke, suffered two weeks ago.
"To be honest I haven't even thought about it [the NBA Cup clash] yet," James said. 37-year-old Spurs assistant coach Mitch Johnson, who's two years James' junior, is serving indefinitely as Popovich's interim replacement while he recuperates. "Look forward to the matchup going into Friday obviously. It's always difficult to win a game in San Antonio, but for me personally, there's much bigger news out of San Antonio right now. And that's my dear friend Coach Pop. I'll be thinking heavily about him as I travel there tomorrow [Thursday], game on Friday. Wishing him the best of health. Hopefully I'll see him soon. Doesn't even have to be on the sidelines. Hopefully I'll just see him soon. That's the most important for me."
James has long respected one of his top NBA Finals rivals. Popovich coached the Spurs in meetings with James teams on that stage in 2007, 2013, and 2014. Led by Hall of Famers Tim Duncan, Tony Parker, and Manu Ginobili on the court (plus Kawhi Leonard in 2013 and '14), Popovich's Spurs bested James' Cleveland Cavaliers in a four-game sweep in 2007 and James' Miami Heat in a five-game gentleman's sweep circa 2014. James' Heat rallied from a 3-2 series deficit to survive a seven-game slog against San Antonio in 2013.
Popovich, 75, has been San Antonio's head coach since 1996, and its team president of basketball operations since 1994. He is the longest-tenured active head coach in the league, and has led the Spurs to five championships during his run there. That said, San Antonio hasn't made the playoffs since 2019, and the team is clearly in rebuild mode while it preps for another eventual dynasty under budding young superstar center Victor Wembanyama, the reigning Rookie of the Year and already an All-Defensive First Team honoree.
This year, Wembanyama has been joined by longtime James buddy Chris Paul to form what this writer likes to call "Lob City Southwest." The 12-time All-Star point guard is averaging 10.3 points on .463/.371/1.000 shooting splits, 8.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.3 steals a night. The 7-foot-4 Wembanyma seems to be en route to his first All-Star berth, averaging 22.3 points on .471/.343/.872 shooting splits, 10.2 rebounds, 3.8 blocks, 2.7 assists and 1.3 steals a night.
