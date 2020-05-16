AllLakers
LeBron James Congratulates I Promise School Mom Who Earned Her GED

Jill Painter Lopez

LeBron James congratulated a mother of a student from his I promise School, Donna Henry, who earned her GED through the school's continuing education program. 

“So proud of you Donna and ALL the parents across the country who have strived for more for their families,” James tweeted Saturday. “Today is for you too! Congratulations to the entire Class of 2020!! #WeAreFamily.”

James shared a video of Henry discussing what that milestone meant to her on the same day his hour-long special, “Graduate Together: America Honors The High School Class Of 2020,” will air at 5 p.m. PST on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and other networks.

“When I lived outside, I took parenting classes,” Henry said in the video. “I was up at 4 in the morning. I’d go to the transit center and wash my face and brush my hair and get ready for the day. From there I’d go to parenting classes.”

“I don’t know. I don’t know. It was something that never left my mind. I just always knew that one day I’d be able to get it. Just one day.” 

Henry said her family was going to be shocked by her accomplishment. 

“You know my older children are going to most definitely not believe it at all,” Henry said. “They’re going to think I’m lying. I’m serious, they really are going to think I’m lying. I got my GED thanks to the I Promise School.” 

James was an executive producer for the graduation show that will honor seniors around the nation who couldn't attend their ceremonies because of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The show will feature Barack Obama, the Jonas Brothers, Alicia Keys, Kevin Hart and dozens of other entertainers.

