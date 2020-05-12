LeBron James Shows Love For Staples Center After Tweeting 'Ain't Nothing Like Madison Square Garden'

LeBron James tweeted about his affinity for Madison Square Garden after Michael Jordan was shown scoring 55 points in his first game at that arena in 1995 following his year and a half retirement in 1993 in "The Last Dance" documentary series.

Wrote James: "Man Ain’t nothing like Madison Square Garden!"

The social media team for Staples Center had a great reply, tweeting at James a video of a child making a pouty face and dropping its head.

James then showed some love for Staples Center, where the Lakers play their home games.

"Oh don’t worry!! I FREAKING LOVE and MISS Staples Center so much!!!" James tweeted.

James had led the Lakers atop the Western Conference with a record of 49-14 record before NBA commissioner Adam Silver suspended the season because of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11.

The Lakers had made the playoffs for the first time since 2013 and were hoping to compete for their first championship since 2010.

James, 35, was having an MVP-caliber season, leading the league in assists (10.6) while averaging 25.7 points and 7.9 rebounds a game.

Silver is currently exploring many options to see if there's a safe way to resume the season, including the possibility of playing without fans in potentially one or two locations, such as Las Vegas or Orlando.

The NBA said players can begin using their team's practice facilities in a limited capacity in states that have modified their stay-at-home orders.

James recently said in a conference call that he will feel a lack of closure if the Lakers aren't able to finish the season.

"I don’t think I’ll be able to have any closure if we do not have an opportunity to finish this season," James said. "I will have some satisfaction, like I said, on just being with my brothers, being with my guys, thinking about some of the road trips that we had. Thinking about some of the games that we lost, thinking about some of the games that we won, some of the games that we overcame. And then everything that we’ve been going through this season, just the ups and downs, not only on the floor, but also off the floor.

"Everything that we’ve had to endure as the Laker faithful and us as players and the coaching staff and the organization, it’s been so much. So, closure, no. But to be proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish to this point, I’ll be able to look back and be like, ‘OK, we did something special in that small period of time.’"