LeBron James Signs Off on Draymond Green’s Comments

LeBron James lets it be known where he stands on this particular topic.

Ever since NBAPA Michele Roberts came out with a statement that the players were over the 90% vaccination rate, the media and fans alike have pressured the remaining anti-vaccinated players to be team players and get the shot.

That seemed to add fuel to the fire when players like Bradley Beal, Kyrie Irving, and Jonathan Isaac gave reasons to prove their reasons to not get vaccinated that were mostly unscientifically proven, during Media Day.

The NBA announced that players would not be paid if they did not follow local vaccination mandates, and that seemed to have moved the needle of players to get vaccinated.

One of those players that is caught up in the storm of getting vaccinated and not playing is Warriors’ guard Andrew Wiggins. During Thursdays Warriors press conference, Draymond Green gave his thoughts on his teammate.

"That's something that's personal to him, that's health-related, that's personal to him and his family. This is no different. We're dealing with something that to me feels has turned into a political war."

Green continued and added how this entire topic has turned into something super political. What a time to be alive right now, as everything seems to be considered political these days.

During Tuesday’s Lakers' presser, LeBron James said it really was not his place to tell people to get vaccinated. James tweeted at Green in support of what he said about respecting people’s right to not get vaccinated.

So, I guess we can scratch that off in terms of the NBA asking James to make a PSA to get people to take the vaccine. Kareem Abdul-Jabber is definitely somewhere shaking his head.

Green added that people should respect other people’s choices regardless of if they are vaccinated or not.

"I think there is something to be said for people's concern about something that's being pressed so hard. Like, why are you pressing this so hard? You're pressing and pressing and pressing."

Maybe it’s the fact that the United States has just surpassed the 700,000 mark of COVID fatalities in America yesterday. Most people on both sides of the spectrum are tired of wearing masks and talking about shots, and science proven data shows that the faster we get closer to herd immunity with the vaccine, the quicker we will return to normal life.