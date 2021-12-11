Skip to main content
    December 11, 2021
    Lakers LeBron James says He is 'Starting to Get a lot Healthier'

    LeBron James spoke about his performance on Friday night and how he has been feeling.
    Author:

    On Friday night, the Lakers played the Oklahoma City Thunder and after winning 116-95, L.A. is now at .500. All hope seemed lost after the embarrassing loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but L.A. found their momentum. The Lakers have had a rough beginning to their season, with not only trying to create a connection out on the court but dealing with multiple injuries. 

    Directly after Friday night's matchup, LeBron James spoke with Mike Trudell and talked about his performance as well as how he has been feeling. 

    On Friday, LeBron James scored 33 points, had 5 rebounds, and made 4 out of 6 three-pointers all within 35 minutes of playing time. LeBron was also out for a few games earlier in the season due to an abdominal issue but now says that he is feeling better. This is big for the Lakers, who do not want to lose James again during the season. 

    If L.A. continues to play like they did against the Thunder, then they could go far this year. However, there are still plenty of issues that need to be resolved if the Lakers want to be able to go up against higher-ranked teams. 

    The Lakers are now building more momentum and confidence from this win. On Sunday night L.A. will be playing the Orlando Magic and it should be another game like this one. 

