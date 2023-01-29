In the waning seconds of regulation last night against the Boston Celtics, with the game knotted at 105-105, Los Angeles Lakers power forward LeBron James drove inside the paint for what would have been a game-tying layup. His defender, Boston Celtics power forward Jayson Tatum, appeared to foul his left arm on the drive.

NBA referees felt differently, and opted not to call a foul. Understandably, Los Angeles was aggrieved at this decision. The game went to overtime, where Boston eventually closed LA out, 125-121. In the hours following the bout, the officiating crew acknowledged they missed the call.

"It's challenging, very challenging. I don't get it," James remarked. "I'm attacking the paint just as much as any of the other guys in this league [who are] shooting double-digit free throws every night."

"It's been building, I mean you guys have seen some of the games that we've lost this year with late-game miscalls. We had an opportunity to literally win the game. I had the second one in the last few weeks for myself. Against Dallas [I] had an opportunity to win the game if the foul [was] called. K-Nunn the other day had an opportunity to tie the game if the four-point play [was] called. I don't understand what we're doing. I watch basketball every single day, I watch these games every single day. I don't see it happening to nobody else, it's just weird."

Later, James took to Twitter as he continued to vent his frustrations about this latest no-call in particular.

This morning, he took to Twitter again to protest a more cumulative series of what he considers ignored late-game foul calls: