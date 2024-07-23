Lakers News: LeBron James Will Make USA Men’s Basketball History at Olympics
Los Angeles Lakers All-Star forward LeBron James has been named one of Team USA's two flag bearers for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. James, who is representing team USA at his fourth Olympic Games, will become the first men's basketball player to hold the flag for Team USA at an opening or closing ceremony.
"We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony, and officially open the Paris 2024 Games,” Sarah Hirshland, the USOPC CEO, said, per Becky Sullivan of NPR. “Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor – and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport."
James has previously won two gold medals and one bronze while playing for Team USA during the Athens 2004 Olympic Games, the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games, and the London 2012 Olympic Games.
James has appeared in four Pre-Olympic games with Team USA this month, helping USA win four straight games. He averaged 13 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.8 assists per game. The highlight of the 20-time NBA All-Star's performance so far this summer was his game-winning layup against South Sudan, giving Team USA a narrow one-point win on Saturday. He compiled 25 points, six rebounds, and seven assists in the win.
The flag bearers for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was women's basketball star Sue Bird, and the flag bearer for the Rio 2016 Olympic Games was swimmer and all-time Olympic medalist leader Michael Phelps.
