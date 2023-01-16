Your Los Angeles Lakers are getting in one 29-point per game scoring reinforcement tonight against the Philadelphia 76ers! This is excellent news for the club's odds of securing an actual home win.

Marc Stein reports that All-Star LA power forward LeBron James will now be available to suit up for tonight's bout. He had previously been listed as merely probable, while he continues to deal with a sore left ankle.

Playing in his 20th season, the 38-year-old James has already missed 10 games for the 19-23 Lakers. He may no longer be his durable self, but The Chosen One remains one of the NBA's top scorers. In an insane 36.3 minutes a night, James is averaging 29 points on .503/.285/.747 shooting splits, 8.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists, and a steal.

Two-way point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. will be with the Lakers for perimeter insurance, it seems.

Per the NBA's newest injury report, two of the Sixers' top four scorers, All-Star point guard James Harden (left heel pain) and a potential LA trade target, power forward Tobias Harris (left knee soreness), are currently questionable to play, in a lucky break for Los Angeles. Harris also sat out yesterday's 118-117 Sixers defeat of the Utah Jazz with the injury.

Two-way Sixers players Julian Champagnie and Louis King will be with the Sixers' NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.