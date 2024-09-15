Lakers News: LeBron James' Younger Son Bryce Earns Massive Bump in NIL Earnings
In the new landscape of amateur sports, high school and collegiate players alike have the opportunity to make money off their name, image, and likeness (NIL). We have seen the children of legendary professional athletes benefit mightily off their heralded last names.
Recently we have seen players like Sheduer Sanders and Arch Manning command massive NIL valuations due to the hype that surrounds them. Sanders is currently the top earner amongst all college athletes regardless of sport, with a $5.1 million dollar valuation with Manning right behind him at $3.1 million.
Wing Bryce James, son of 20-time Los Angeles Lakers All-Star combo forward LeBron James and younger brother to Lakers rookie point guard Bronny James, will be the next prodigal child who will see a massive NIL evaluation when he gets to a college campus. The Sierra Canyon School senior is currently in command of the number one spot in the high school basketball NIL valuations. James has not stepped foot on a college basketball court, yet as an earner he is currently ranked 15th in the country according to the NIL Top-100.
The only basketball player in the country who ranks above James, is projected number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft Cooper Flagg who recently enrolled at Duke University this year. The 'Maine Event' eclipsed James on April 25th in the basketball NIL rankings on after a $125K increase moved him to an $1.4 million dollar evaluation.
As the son of a man some consider the basketball GOAT, Bryce James has benefitted significantly off the attention that comes with it. The youngest James' family son has a massive social media following of 3.4 million which is broken down between 2.1 million followers on Instagram, 1.3 million on TikTok, and 17.5K on X.
When James makes his college commitment he will see a significant increase in his already massive NIL evaluation as it will open up opportunities for new lucrative deals. The Ohio State University is a program that is heavily recruiting James and is one of the biggest brands in all of collegiate sports. If the Buckeyes can manage to gain a commitment out of James, he could easily see his NIL evaluation sky rocket to the three to five million dollar range. LeBron already has ties to the university, so for Bryce James it could a no-brainer decision financially for the class of 2025 shooting guard.
